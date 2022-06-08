1. Blackpool in 2000
Brave Lancashire youngsters will be stepping into the limelight to be rewarded with Millennium Child of Achievement Awards for their personal achievement in adverse circumstances. Battling youngster Fiona Rowley has certainly impressed her family, school and friends. The popular 10-year-old from Inskip, is described as "amazing" and "a joy" by her nearest and dearest. She is pictured above with her mum Barbara, and younger brother Thomas, age six
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in 2000
Flight paramedics Allan Dunn and Richard Peters, operations manager Wayne Ashton, and pilot Capt Iain King, of the Lancashire North West Air Ambulance, who have made nearly 300 life-saving missions since its launch nine months ago
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 2000
A Preston teenager is being tipped to punch his way to the top of the boxing world. Oliver Gooch delighted the home crowd at Preston Guildhall when he won his latest bout against Manchester's Larry Kenyon. And according to his coach Peter Wakeling at Kirkham Boxing and Fitness Club, there will be plenty more victories ahead for the 16-year-old Penwortham lad
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 2000
Three Lancashire students are taking a trip into the heart of Africa to help scientific research. The trio, who all attend Kirkham Grammar School, will be spending five weeks in the valleys around Mount Mulanje and in the Rift Valley in the small African country of Malawi. Pictured are the intrepid explorers: John Boyle 17; Philip Hendy, 18; and Anthony Rawlins, 17
Photo: Archive