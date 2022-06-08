1. Blackpool in 2000

Brave Lancashire youngsters will be stepping into the limelight to be rewarded with Millennium Child of Achievement Awards for their personal achievement in adverse circumstances. Battling youngster Fiona Rowley has certainly impressed her family, school and friends. The popular 10-year-old from Inskip, is described as "amazing" and "a joy" by her nearest and dearest. She is pictured above with her mum Barbara, and younger brother Thomas, age six

Photo: Archive