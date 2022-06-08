Bonny Street Market in the shadows of the old police station and central car park in 1986
Bonny Street Market in the shadows of the old police station and central car park in 1986

Reminiscing over busy market days in Blackpool - 18 memories from the 80s and 90s including scenes from Abingdon Street and Bonny Street

Market days were traditionally the busy days and saw a slight shift from the high street as people shopped for bargains under the canopies of stalls – as well as stocking up their cupboards with fresh local produce.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Traders vocally advertising their products added to that vibrancy as people bustled through the stalls. These photos show much-loved Abingdon Street Market, many people will have memories of the red fronted building, the stalls and those who ran them. Open air Bonny Street Market is also pictured, as well as others.

1. Market days

Abingdon Street Market - a shopping hub in the centre of Blackpool

2. Market days

The familiar red fascia of Abingdon Street Market in 1996

3. Market days

Inside Abingdon Street Market, mid 90s

4. Market days

The Victoria Centre, Waterloo Road in 1989

