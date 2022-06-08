Traders vocally advertising their products added to that vibrancy as people bustled through the stalls. These photos show much-loved Abingdon Street Market, many people will have memories of the red fronted building, the stalls and those who ran them. Open air Bonny Street Market is also pictured, as well as others.
In case you missed them: 18 street scenes from around Blackpool which take you back to town centre sights in the 90s
Scenes from central Blackpool - 21 photos which will bring back memories of the streets, shops and buildings stepped back from the Golden Mile
LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE BLACKPOOL? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 4