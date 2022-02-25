The junction of Abingdon Street and Church Street in 1994. Next, Marshalls Newsagents and Greenwoods can be seen
The junction of Abingdon Street and Church Street in 1994. Next, Marshalls Newsagents and Greenwoods can be seen

18 street scenes from around Blackpool which take you back to town centre sights in the 90s

From the chain stores we miss to small shops which nestled in the side streets away from the town centre, these photos take a nostalgic walk through Blackpool remembering how it all looked 30 years ago.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:03 pm

Queen Street, Topping Street, Birley Street, Abingdon Street – they are all there, as well as others with plenty of faces too. You might see yourself in the crowds. And look at the cars from back in the day, they will have you reminiscing over what is a nostalgic era.

In case you missed it: 16 town centre scenes of Blackpool which will take you right back to the 80s - including Goldberg, Mothercare and inside Pricebusters

23 scenes of the shops in Blackpool where we did our everyday shopping in the 90s

Streets, landmarks and shops on the Fylde Coast that set the scene in the 1990s

LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. Streets and views in the 90s

This is a lively, bustling, middle of the summer scene in Blackpool's Bank Hey Street in the 90s

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Streets and views in the 90s

Dixons on the corner of Corporation Street

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Streets and views in the 90s

The Tower Shopping Centre on Bank Hey Street in September 1993

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Streets and views in the 90s

Queen Street in 1991 when it was a shopping district. Today the area is a thriving hub for bars and restaurants

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Blackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 5