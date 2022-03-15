A busy scene in Central Drive in 1992. Can you remember it looking like this?
A busy scene in Central Drive in 1992. Can you remember it looking like this?

Scenes from central Blackpool - 21 photos which will bring back memories of the streets, shops and buildings stepped back from the Golden Mile

Slightly off the beaten track and away from the glare of the bright lights of the Golden Mile is Blackpool’s central district.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:04 pm

This collection of photos from our archives focus on Central Drive which cuts through Blackpool from Bank Hey Street and Albert Road to Waterloo Road.

Historically it was the area where the steam trains pulled in to Central Station – the first place holidaymakers saw when they stepped out of the station including the anticipated sight of the Tower rising from above the rooftops. It’s also where many of the guest houses and smaller hotels stand on the edge of the main town centre and shopping area. It’s traditionally home to souvenir shops, joke shops, fish and chips and the main central car park. As decades rolled by the area sadly declined and now has some of the worst pockets of deprivation in England. Nevertheless there is still a strong community spirit.

The photos show some of the key buildings, pubs and shops, mainly from Central Drive, right through the decades from the 60s to the 00s.

1. Central Drive

Marks and Spencer pictured here where McDonald's is today. This was October 1974

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Central Blackpool

This was the Blackpool we knew back in the day. The caption on the back of this photo from October 1986 said that whilst every other seaside resort was closed for the season, Blackpool nearly came to a standstill as crowds and traffic piled into the town.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Central Blackpool

The disused railway hostel on Central Drive in January 1982

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Central Blackpool

Local pub The Castle, Central Drive in 2006

Photo: Martin Bostock

