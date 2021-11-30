The Fruitopia lights, Blackpool promenade, 1984
By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:58 pm

Who can forget the sight of King Kong perched at the foot of Blackpool Tower? The massive – 85ft in fact – inflatable star came for the 90th birthday of Blackpool Tower. The giant ape was quite a sight, peering down on the people below – and no doubt distracted one or two motorists along the Promenade. Some of the long gone shops are pictured and so is the dawn of a new era - when Houndshill opened. And there were urban issues too - abandoned cars and a derelict boating pool. In case you missed it: Streets of Blackpool long ago Blackpool's coldest winters LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Visit our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

Coral Island in 1981

A giant champagne cork popped as Mayor Collin Hanson opened Hounds Hill shopping centre, 1980

A great aerial shot of Yeadon Way when it was still under construction in 1980. The road followed the old railway line to the site of Central Station and is named after Lancashire County Council surveyor Harry Yeadon. It was opened in January 1986.

Bond Street Fabrics, 1988 - this was the place to go when you needed new curtains and cushions

