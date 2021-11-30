Who can forget the sight of King Kong perched at the foot of Blackpool Tower? The massive – 85ft in fact – inflatable star came for the 90th birthday of Blackpool Tower. The giant ape was quite a sight, peering down on the people below – and no doubt distracted one or two motorists along the Promenade. Some of the long gone shops are pictured and so is the dawn of a new era - when Houndshill opened. And there were urban issues too - abandoned cars and a derelict boating pool. In case you missed it: Streets of Blackpool long ago Blackpool's coldest winters LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Visit our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia