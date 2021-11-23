The notorious winters of 1963 came up again and again. It was the year which saw massive snow drifts and the rare event of the sea freezing over off the Fylde Coast. The winter of 1947 is described as being the hardest in living memory, some readers remembered the bitterly cold winds which swept the region. And in more recent times, the winter of 2009-2010 which was recognised as being the coldest in decades. Other notable times were 1981 and the mid 1950s. These photos show some of the most memorable winters on record with readers' memories. Which winter do you remember as being a cold one? Email Claire Lark In case you missed it: Blackpool 1979 LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA visit our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Readers remembered 1963 as being THE coldest one. This picture shows a rare freezing of the sea in Blackpool. Barry Bohannon recalled walking to school at the time, by himself as an eight year old in knee deep snow. And home again in the dark.
This stunning photo was snapped by former Gazette photographer Bill Johnson. It shows one of the Isle of Man ferries sailing across Morecambe Bay against a dramatic backdrop of the snow covered Lake District fells. It was taken on January 5 2010 during one of the coldest winters in recent memory
The 1950s also recorded cold winters here on the Fylde Coast. This photo shows the Ice Sandhills in St Annes 1952. Freda Dean recalled being allowed to skate on Stanley Park lake around 1956
Another photo captured in the 1960s in St Annes. The shops here included Seymour, Mead and Co Ltd.