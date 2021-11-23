The notorious winters of 1963 came up again and again. It was the year which saw massive snow drifts and the rare event of the sea freezing over off the Fylde Coast. The winter of 1947 is described as being the hardest in living memory, some readers remembered the bitterly cold winds which swept the region. And in more recent times, the winter of 2009-2010 which was recognised as being the coldest in decades. Other notable times were 1981 and the mid 1950s. These photos show some of the most memorable winters on record with readers' memories. Which winter do you remember as being a cold one? Email Claire Lark In case you missed it: Blackpool 1979 LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA visit our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia