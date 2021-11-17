These photos rewind to showcase the life of Blackpool during the late 1970s

It was the winter of discontent, the times of power cuts, strikes and industrial action on the picket lines. It was also the year when Blackpool hypermarket, where Asda is now, was first opened in Cherry Tree Road. Now that was a pioneering venture, changing how we food shop for good. Talking of food, this photo gallery also shows some great pictures of kids tucking into their school dinners. Have a look through these snippets of life in Blackpool in 1979, you might recognise yourself. LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Lancashire Nostalgia on Facebook.