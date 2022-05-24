The still water after everyone had left for the day in 1993
29 photo memories of the old Lido Pool - Blackpool's favourite baths of the 80s and 90s where kids learned to swim

These great pictures remember the Lido Pool in Lytham Road – it was where so many children learned to swim and where they all went in the holidays or at weekends with their pals for a swim.

Tuesday, 24th May 2022
The building also housed a ballroom on the first floor. The photos are from the 1980s and 1990s - an era which so many of you will relate to. Aqua aerobics was popular and one story pinned to the back of one of the photos told how squeezed the facility was in the 80s, when other pools closed and demand from schools increased. Sadly it also shut eventually and was bulldozed in the mid noughties, replaced by the Enterprise Centre in 2007.

The Lido in 1992 - can you remember when it looked like this?

This was in 1990 and the photo was taken because the Lido Pool had reopened with improved facilities

Aqua aerobics in full swing, January 1994

Deborah Fisher, who was ten, presented a bouquet of flowers to Cllr Maxine Callow at the opening of the new learner pool in March 1990

