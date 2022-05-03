This was Lytham Road in 1989
Blackpool South Shore - 24 street scene memories of shops and landmarks in the 80s and 90s including Waterloo Road, Harrowside, Highfield Road, Lytham Road and Watson Road

These photos will take you right back to the South Shore area of Blackpool in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:45 pm
Set back from main drag of Blackpool’s tourist areas, South Shore is its own proud community. It has several high streets and shops that many people will remember back to the days where they did their every day shopping, almost from their doorsteps. As it’s just a stone’s throw from the beach and in the shadows of two of Blackpool’s largest tourist attractions – the Pleasure Beach and Sandcastle - it’s still a thriving area.

1. South Shore nostalgia

Another view around the same time of Highfield Road. A baby shop is on the corner with a couple of pharmacies over the road.

2. South Shore nostalgia

Highfield Road in May 1990 at the junction with Ash Street. Mike Swift DIY and an Opticians dominate the scene

3. South Shore nostalgia

A view of shops in Watson Road, 1990

4. South Shore nostalgia

Cellar 5 Off Licence across the road in this picture of Highfield Road, 1989

