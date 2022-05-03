Set back from main drag of Blackpool’s tourist areas, South Shore is its own proud community. It has several high streets and shops that many people will remember back to the days where they did their every day shopping, almost from their doorsteps. As it’s just a stone’s throw from the beach and in the shadows of two of Blackpool’s largest tourist attractions – the Pleasure Beach and Sandcastle - it’s still a thriving area.
In case you missed them: Scenes from central Blackpool - 21 photos which will bring back memories of the streets, shops and buildings stepped back from the Golden Mile
23 Blackpool street scenes which remind us how the north of the town centre looked in the 70s, 80s and 90s
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 6