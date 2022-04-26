Goldberg was a huge name on the high street in the 80s and early 90s. This was the Blackpool store.
29 scenes around Blackpool's Houndshill centre which might make you miss the shops we once loved

Whilst Blackpool still has a fantastic shopping centre, some of these long lost shops are bound to bring a wave of nostalgia.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:45 pm

They are mainly from the 90s and 00s with a couple thrown in from the 1980s but they were all inside Houndshill and the surrounding streets.

Which were your favourite high street shops from the past? Drop us a comment, we would love to hear your memories.

1. Shopping nostalgia

Remember Spencer Gifts? This was in 2002 and the photo was taken because there had been a fire in a store room

Photo: Dave Nelson

2. Nostalgic shopping

Most parents will have been here, once or twice. This was in the 1990s

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Shopping nostalgia

Faith Shoes 2009

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Shopping Nostalgia

Half term crowds on Bank Hey St Blackpool, 2001

Photo: Dawn Castle

