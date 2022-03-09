21 rarely seen photos of Blackpool's much-loved Derby Baths from the 1980s

The art deco style pool at North Shore was impressive and held swimming trials and competitions in its earlier days. The water was warmed sea water back then before switching to fresh water from the mains.

In later years, innovative water chutes both indoor and outdoor, were added including the Black Hole – did you ride it?

With it’s - too high for many – diving boards in place and the slides, it was a winner.

By the 1980s, however, the pool’s days were numbered. In a highly controversial move it was decided that Derby Baths should close. People were furious and protested to keep it open. But in March 1990 the bulldozers moved in to demolish it. It has remained an empty space at the side of the Grand Hotel ever since.

