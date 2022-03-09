Who can forget this scene? The slides were the reason you went to Derby Baths in the 1980s. They were new and exciting and the kids loved them
Who can forget this scene? The slides were the reason you went to Derby Baths in the 1980s. They were new and exciting and the kids loved them

21 rarely seen photos of Blackpool's much-loved Derby Baths from the 1980s

It’s an icon of Blackpool’s past. Derby Baths – an Olympic full size swimming pool which everyone remembers.

The art deco style pool at North Shore was impressive and held swimming trials and competitions in its earlier days. The water was warmed sea water back then before switching to fresh water from the mains.

In later years, innovative water chutes both indoor and outdoor, were added including the Black Hole – did you ride it?

With it’s - too high for many – diving boards in place and the slides, it was a winner.

By the 1980s, however, the pool’s days were numbered. In a highly controversial move it was decided that Derby Baths should close. People were furious and protested to keep it open. But in March 1990 the bulldozers moved in to demolish it. It has remained an empty space at the side of the Grand Hotel ever since.

1. Derby Baths

The recognisable art deco style Derby Baths

2. Derby Baths

The huge pool being enjoyed by people in 1980

3. Derby Baths

The tube waterslide was innovative for its day and was the pool's biggest appeal back in the day

4. Derby Baths

The Black Hole waterslide was loved by kids and this scene sums it up well

