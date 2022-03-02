The sun baked promenade between Central and South Piers in April 1987 at Easter
The sun baked promenade between Central and South Piers in April 1987 at Easter

Blackpool seafront in the 1980s - 16 amazing scenes which remind us how the resort used to look

These photos capture the magic of Blackpool as a prime holiday destination in the 80s.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 3:45 pm

The packed promenade, cars bumper to bumper and thousands of people soaking up the sun on the beach, evoke nostalgia and show why Blackpool has always been a premier seaside resort.

Some of the buildings have changed and there are scenes which show the Illuminations above the promenade, some of which are long gone. Photos of the donkeys, a scene of North Pier and other general views of the seafront are featured.

1. Blackpool 1980s

The Bank Holiday scene in August 1989

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Blackpool 1980s

The Illuminations were up in this scene taken on a gloomy October day in 1980

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Blackpool 1980s

The Lifeboat House on Blackpool Promenade

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Blackpool 1980s

Blackpool launched a service at North Pier to allow people to put their messages on Lasergram, 1982

Photo: JPIMedia

