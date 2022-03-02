The packed promenade, cars bumper to bumper and thousands of people soaking up the sun on the beach, evoke nostalgia and show why Blackpool has always been a premier seaside resort.

Some of the buildings have changed and there are scenes which show the Illuminations above the promenade, some of which are long gone. Photos of the donkeys, a scene of North Pier and other general views of the seafront are featured.

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook group Lancashire Nostalgia

The Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription. Please support us here

1. Blackpool 1980s The Bank Holiday scene in August 1989 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Blackpool 1980s The Illuminations were up in this scene taken on a gloomy October day in 1980 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Blackpool 1980s The Lifeboat House on Blackpool Promenade Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales

4. Blackpool 1980s Blackpool launched a service at North Pier to allow people to put their messages on Lasergram, 1982 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales