A different angle across the waterslides opening up to show what the Sandcastle was like in 1989

Blackpool Sandcastle Waterpark - 20 rarely seen photos reveal how different it looked inside when it first opened in the 80s

The Sandcastle has evolved over the years and these archive photos remind us how it all looked in the early days.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:45 pm

It started out with just a couple of slides and the wave pool being the largest attractions. It had flamingos, palm trees, terraces and that all important constant temperature of 84 degrees. Most of that is still there but its changed so much inside adding in 18 water slides and numerous other exciting attractions. Can you remember those early days at the Sandcastle? The photos are from the 80s and 90s

1. Sandcastle - the early days

There was a nightclub at the Sandcastle when it first opened. This was at the construction stage before it opened.

Photo: National World

2. Sandcastle - the early days

These domes were a feature of the wave pool

Photo: National World

3. Sandcastle - the early days

A packed Sandcastle in the late 80s. It has changed almost beyond recognition. The wave pool, two slides, terraces, palm trees and a constant temperature of 84 degrees was how it all started. Remember the exotic flamingos flying above?

Photo: National World

4. Sandcastle - the early days

When it was all nearing completion and the pool had been filled

Photo: National World

