It started out with just a couple of slides and the wave pool being the largest attractions. It had flamingos, palm trees, terraces and that all important constant temperature of 84 degrees. Most of that is still there but its changed so much inside adding in 18 water slides and numerous other exciting attractions. Can you remember those early days at the Sandcastle? The photos are from the 80s and 90s
