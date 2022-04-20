A promenade scene shows a busy Blackpool seafront in 2005
A promenade scene shows a busy Blackpool seafront in 2005

24 dazzling night scenes from the 90s and 00s which remember Blackpool's streets and landmarks lit up after dark

Blackpool comes alive when lit up at night.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 4:13 pm

We know it’s famed for its legendary Illuminations but the resort sparkles to life elsewhere when the sun goes down. From the bright and colourful lights of the Golden Mile to the illuminated tower and piers, these photos are a step back in time to the 1990s and early 2000s. They are times you may remember when the Tower was illuminated with the Pepsi logo, hot air balloons at dusk and Blackpool FC’s new stand shining brightly. There are also scenes stepped away from the Golden Mile – people enjoying a night out, dramatic sunsets and Streetlife shelters offering light and warmth at night to people without a place to go.

1. Blackpool by night

This should have been a superb Balloon event in 2001 but was cancelled due to high winds.

Photo: David Nelson

2. Blackpool by night

Blackpool promendade at night showing Central Pier, the tower and big wheel in the mid 90s

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Blackpool by night

A feature about Blackpool at night wouldn't be complete without a picture of people on a night out. This was The Strand in the early hours, 2002

Photo: Mark Pearson

4. Blackpool by night

Blackpool Tower was illuminated with the Pepsi logo in 1996

Photo: Rob Lock

