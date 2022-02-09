But many people remember the decade like it was yesterday and these photos from the heart of Blackpool town centre will ignite the memories of shopping trips, summer days and a new pioneering way to buy the weekly food shop. We've dug out photos of Goldberg which was at the pinnacle of success for women's fashion in the 80s. Mothercare was on every new parents' list of places to browse and remember Pizzaland? There are also a couple of photos which take you right back to the beginning of the decade showing the day the new Fine Fare opened. It was a big deal. Shopping habits had changed and we were favouring all-under-one-roof food shops. They were revolutionary and Fine Fare pioneered the budget own brand. There are also scenes inside Pricebusters, Victoria Street and Houndshill Shopping Centre.