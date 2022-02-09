Readers have commented about photos of Goldberg whilst looking through previous picture galleries. The ladies fashion store was a huge hit in the 1980s. Mothercare is to the left at the entrance to Houndshill
16 town centre scenes of Blackpool which will take you right back to the 80s - including Goldberg, Mothercare and inside Pricebusters

The eighties were some 40 years ago - it's hard to believe...

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:23 pm

But many people remember the decade like it was yesterday and these photos from the heart of Blackpool town centre will ignite the memories of shopping trips, summer days and a new pioneering way to buy the weekly food shop. We've dug out photos of Goldberg which was at the pinnacle of success for women's fashion in the 80s. Mothercare was on every new parents' list of places to browse and remember Pizzaland? There are also a couple of photos which take you right back to the beginning of the decade showing the day the new Fine Fare opened. It was a big deal. Shopping habits had changed and we were favouring all-under-one-roof food shops. They were revolutionary and Fine Fare pioneered the budget own brand. There are also scenes inside Pricebusters, Victoria Street and Houndshill Shopping Centre.

1. Town centre views

Dorothy Perkins in the background here in this 1982 Houndshill photo at the Victoria Street entrance

2. Town centre views

This is undated but was when the pedestrianisation of Victoria Street was underway. Lewis's, Beaverbrooks the Jewellers, Boots, the Tennessee Pancake House and the Majestic Restaurant can be seen

3. Town centre views

Boots the Chemist in the distance with a Norweb sign to the right. The display windows of Dorothy Perkins can be seen on the left but which shop is to the right? This was December 1982 at the Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool

4. Town centre views

The inside of Pricebusters, April 1985

