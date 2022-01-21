Blackpool C&A pictured here as a new store in July 1974
22 scenes from the shops loved and lost in Blackpool that you might remember from the 70s to 90s

These photos will bring a glow of nostalgia as we take you right back to the much-loved Blackpool shops which are lost but definitely not forgotten.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 21st January 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:19 pm

They are all from our archives - C&A, more from Lewis's, Binns, Beatties toy and model shop (remember Beatties?), Pricebusters and lots more. And we have included pictures of some of the staff who worked at these stores too. Blackpool still has a fantastic shopping centre but these places were all firm favourites and many people have fond memories of them. Send us your memories by email or in the comments. We would love to hear your stories of shopping trips in Blackpool.

1. Shops loved and lost

This is Binns where Primark stands now. It was a hugely popular store and replaced RHO Hills in 1978. It was part of the House of Fraser chain but closed in 1987.

2. Shops loved and lost

Fine Fare was an iconic structure on the corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road. It was one of the pioneering supermarket stores. It is pictured here in the late 1970s

3. Shops loved and lost

Lisa Gillard pictured at Lewis's in May 1992. She worked in the fashion department

4. Shops loved and lost

A view of the iconic Lewis's store on Blackpool seafront.

