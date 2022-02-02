It was when the pedestrianisation of Church Street was underway and diversions plagued the town centre as the radical changes were made. There's an aerial shot looking north from the old Central Car park, featuring the sea front and the buildings in adjacent streets. A well-known school uniform shop is pictured in Church Street too. It was certainly a time of change for our town.
1. Street scenes
Traffic diversions were in place in Church Street, near the Gas Board showrooms.
2. Street scenes
Mickeys of Blackpool is pictured on the right in this photo of Church Street near the junction with Park Road
3. Street scenes
The town centre was blocked by traffic according to caption on the back of this 1972 photo. The Grand Theatre's domed roof can be seen clearly in the background
4. Street scenes
Littlewoods, Timpsons and a sign for Alexandra Clothing are pictured in this photo. The police officer looks like he was moving traffic cones. At the time road works were going on in Church Street