This was the Beer Festival at the Saddle Inn in Whitegate Drive, 1998. Barmaid Karen Turner serving one of the guest brews
19 scenes which snapshot life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 1990s - including Devonshire Arms, Saddle Inn, Wheatsheaf and No3

There’s nothing like a pint in your favourite pub. These hark back to the 1990s when pub life thrived and there was seemingly a pub on every corner.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

They’re snapshots, a taste and a reminder of how it was back then including landlords and landladies.

1. Pubs in the 90s

Jubilant England fans at Blackpool's No.3 pub watching their teams victory over Columbia in 1998

Photo: Martin Bostock

2. Pubs in the 90s

The Pump & Truncheon on Bonny Street, received the coveted Whitbread Bowland Inns Hospitality award in 1997

Photo: submit

3. Pubs of the 90s

A crowded Devonshire Arms - are pictured?

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Pubs of the 90s

The Saddle Inn Licensee, Don Ashton, checks up on some of the more unusually named brews at the pub's Beer Festival in 1998

Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool
