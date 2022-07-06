It was revealed this week that the number of pubs in England and Wales has fallen below 40,000 for the first time and that there are 7,000 fewer than a decade ago.
So we asked you which pubs you remember the most and we’ve dug into the archives to find 15 pictures of the most memorable.
They have all disappeared from the Blackpool landscape over the years to be replaced with all manner of other buildings or uses.
