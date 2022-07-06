The Wheatsheaf was a popular watering hole
The Wheatsheaf was a popular watering hole

15 nostalgic pictures of popular Blackpool pubs that are no longer with us

There was once a pub on almost every corner - but not anymore.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:45 pm

It was revealed this week that the number of pubs in England and Wales has fallen below 40,000 for the first time and that there are 7,000 fewer than a decade ago.

So we asked you which pubs you remember the most and we’ve dug into the archives to find 15 pictures of the most memorable.

They have all disappeared from the Blackpool landscape over the years to be replaced with all manner of other buildings or uses.

In case you missed them: 27 Blackpool landladies you might remember from the town's pubs in the 90s and 00s

Scenes from Brannigans in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - 42 pictures that will take you right back

Scenes from Blackpool nightclubs in the 1990s - 27 pictures that will take you right back

1. Lost Pubs

The George Hotel was on Central Drive

Photo: S

Photo Sales

2. Lost Pubs

The original Galleon pub in Adelaide Street. It closed in 2005 and was demolished in 2010

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Lost Pubs

The Little Vic, Victoria Street. Photo courtesy of Ian McLoughlin

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Lost Pubs

The Burlington in Lytham Road back in the day. It's still a drinking establishment but has been refurbished as the Spen Dyke

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
BlackpoolEnglandWales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4