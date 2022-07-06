It was revealed this week that the number of pubs in England and Wales has fallen below 40,000 for the first time and that there are 7,000 fewer than a decade ago.

So we asked you which pubs you remember the most and we’ve dug into the archives to find 15 pictures of the most memorable.

They have all disappeared from the Blackpool landscape over the years to be replaced with all manner of other buildings or uses.

1. Lost Pubs The George Hotel was on Central Drive Photo: S Photo Sales

2. Lost Pubs The original Galleon pub in Adelaide Street. It closed in 2005 and was demolished in 2010 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Lost Pubs The Little Vic, Victoria Street. Photo courtesy of Ian McLoughlin Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Lost Pubs The Burlington in Lytham Road back in the day. It's still a drinking establishment but has been refurbished as the Spen Dyke Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales