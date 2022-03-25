The watering holes and the faces behind the bar will be familiar to a generation of people from back in the day. Is your local featured?
1. Pub landladies
Staff at the Rose and Crown pub in Blackpool were celebrating their Best Pub trophy in the Tourism Awards, 2005
Landlady Debra Bradley (right) opens the champagne with barperson Helen Grady
Photo: Rob Lock
2. Pub landladies
Beer by candlelight: Thatched House landlady Valerie Ballentine, 2005
Photo: Mike Foster
3. Pub landladies
Wendy Daly landlady at the Hop Inn, 1999
Photo: Dawn Castle
4. Pub landladies
Landlady of The Station on Talbot Road, Blackpool, rings time in 1998
Photo: Rob Lock