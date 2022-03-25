Pump and Truncheon landlady Pauline Tiernan, 1997
27 Blackpool landladies you might remember from the town's pubs in the 90s and 00s

These photos take you back to the pubs of the decades when they were booming – raising a glass to the landladies who served behind the bar and kept the drinks flowing.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 4:11 pm

The watering holes and the faces behind the bar will be familiar to a generation of people from back in the day. Is your local featured?

1. Pub landladies

Staff at the Rose and Crown pub in Blackpool were celebrating their Best Pub trophy in the Tourism Awards, 2005 Landlady Debra Bradley (right) opens the champagne with barperson Helen Grady

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Pub landladies

Beer by candlelight: Thatched House landlady Valerie Ballentine, 2005

Photo: Mike Foster

3. Pub landladies

Wendy Daly landlady at the Hop Inn, 1999

Photo: Dawn Castle

4. Pub landladies

Landlady of The Station on Talbot Road, Blackpool, rings time in 1998

Photo: Rob Lock

