And there are some awesome memories here from one Blackpool’s top places for a night out.

The first of the Heaven and Hell chain of clubs opened in Blackpool in 1998, in what was a derelict building over the road from The Palace.

It was the brainchild of award-winning nightclub manager Peter Clarke who said at the time: “What is missing from the nightclub scene in Blackpool is something different, something outrageous and something that makes customers want to go back time and time again.” And that’s what he created – a twin-themed 1,800 capacity club which rapidly became the place to be.

Most of these photos were taken by Kelby Garside around 2000 and 2001. They were originally for the Lionel Vinyl website which Kelby managed through his previous company wedoweb ltd. He said: “They were fun times and lots of brilliant memories.”

In case you missed them - more nightclub galleries:

Blackpool's nightclub scene through a decade - 29 photos that will take you back to the late nineties and into the noughties

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook group Lancashire Nostalgia

The Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription. Please support us here

1. Memories of Heaven and Hell Another superb crowd scene - people having the time of their lives Photo: Kelby Garside Photo Sales

2. Memories of Heaven and Hell Nights out at Heaven and Hell Photo: Kelby Garside Photo Sales

3. Memories of Heaven and Hell A fun night for these girls Photo: Kelby Garside Photo Sales

4. Memories of Heaven and Hell Angels and devils headwear for this girls' night out Photo: Kelby Garside Photo Sales