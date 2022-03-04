Adam and Eve, 1986
Adam and Eve, 1986

Loved and lost nightclubs from the 80s and 90s - 22 scenes which remember the best of Blackpool's thriving nightlife

Oz, Sands, The Palace, Bizness – just a few of the nightclubs which had Blackpool dancefloors bouncing back in the 1980s and 90s.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 4:01 pm

They are a unique set of photos which also show some of the venues when they were empty, a rare sight when most people were used to being there in darkness – under the ambience of lights and music to set the scene. The clubs are sadly just memories now but let these photos take you back to another era. They’re bound to have you reminiscing.

1. Loved and lost nightclubs

Oz was described on the back of this photo as a disco dream that put the popular Central Pier nightclub ahead of the rest. This was April 1990 when it opened.

2. Loved and lost nightclubs

Remembers Macy's? This was the queue to get in, January 1993

3. Loved and lost nightclubs

The Bizness, October 1992

4. Loved and lost nightclubs

Main Street, 1995

