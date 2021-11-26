Blackpool's nightclub scene through a decade - 29 photos that will take you back to the late nineties and into the noughties

Here's part two of our look back at the vibrant nightclub scene in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 26th November 2021, 3:45 pm

You enjoyed our nightclub scenes from the past so much last week that we've dug up some more for readers to reminisce over. These are mainly from the late 1990s and into the next decade and show some of the venues which made up the clubbing scene across the Fylde. They include The Syndicate, Flamingos, Fuzion, Peppermint Lounge and Heaven and Hell - to name just a few. In case you missed PART ONE - Club scenes from the 1990s. Have we missed any venues? Let us know your memories in the comments.

1. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

A Syndicate crowd enjoying a Saturday night out, 2004

2. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Flamingos night club, Blackpool, 1998

3. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Queuing to get in - Club Sanuk, 2003

4. Nightclubs in the nineties and noughties

Palace, 2004

