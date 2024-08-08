I miss the 1990s... 42 nostalgic retro pics of 1990s Blackpool, from schools and people to celebs

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:25 GMT

The 1990s was a magical decade, the last before smart phones and social media took hold.

Defined by brilliant music, epic films and the kind of fashion that you just had to be there to appreciate, it truly was a golden era. Here we take a look at what life was like back in Preston in the 1990s...

Fancy a warm hit of nostalgia? Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter email

These are some incredible historic pictures which will have you saying ‘I miss the 1990s...’ in no time, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

ICYMI - here are some of our latest retro galleries to have a browse through...

Ivan Danks, leading a step class at the Fitness Factory, Blackpool, in 1991

1. Blackpool, early 1990s

Ivan Danks, leading a step class at the Fitness Factory, Blackpool, in 1991 | National World

Photo Sales
A young Alfie Boe (first left) in Thornton Clevleleys Operatic Society's 1990 production of Oklahoma!

2. Blackpool, early 90s

A young Alfie Boe (first left) in Thornton Clevleleys Operatic Society's 1990 production of Oklahoma! | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool FC celebrate after their FA Cup win against QPR in 1990.

3. Blackpool, early 1990s

Blackpool FC celebrate after their FA Cup win against QPR in 1990. | National World

Photo Sales
Pictures at Blackpool Airport are representitives of the area's travel agencies, Yugotours, and the airport at the launch of Yugotours' 1990 brochure, which now includes departures from the resort

4. Blackpool, early 1990s

Pictures at Blackpool Airport are representitives of the area's travel agencies, Yugotours, and the airport at the launch of Yugotours' 1990 brochure, which now includes departures from the resort | National World

Photo Sales
All smiles from the Princess of wales during a her tour of Symbol Biscuit factory.

5. Blackpool, early 1990s

All smiles from the Princess of wales during a her tour of Symbol Biscuit factory. | National World

Photo Sales
Talbot Road Layton, Blackpool close to the junction with Mather Street, 1990

6. Blackpool, early 1990s

Talbot Road Layton, Blackpool close to the junction with Mather Street, 1990 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsBlackpoolNostalgiafirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice