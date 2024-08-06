The street is part of the main shopping drag and was traditionally home to banks, travel agents, cafes and shops. It was later pedestrianised and in more recent years became a focal point of the town centre with his striking arches.
Birley Street & Corporation Street | National World
Birley Street in the 1930s | National World
The tenth Blackpool Town Criers Championship took place in Birley Street | National World
Indigo Hair and Beauty Salon | National World
Another 1930s picture... | National World
Around 60 dancers took part in a rehearsed, but apparently spontaneous, dance event for five minutes on Birley Street, Blackpool. Shoppers look on. | National World
