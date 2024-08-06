25 exclusive retro photos of Birley Street in Blackpool from the archives

Published 6th Aug 2024, 08:40 BST

Birley Street used to be bumper to bumper with cars, as a couple of these retro photos show.

The street is part of the main shopping drag and was traditionally home to banks, travel agents, cafes and shops. It was later pedestrianised and in more recent years became a focal point of the town centre with his striking arches.

Birley Street & Corporation Street

1. Birley Street in pictures

Birley Street & Corporation Street

Birley Street in the 1930s

2. Birley Street in pictures

Birley Street in the 1930s

The tenth Blackpool Town Criers Championship took place in Birley Street

3. Birley Street in pictures

The tenth Blackpool Town Criers Championship took place in Birley Street

Indigo Hair and Beauty Salon

4. Birley Street in pictures

Indigo Hair and Beauty Salon

Another 1930s picture...

5. Birley Street in pictures

Another 1930s picture...

Around 60 dancers took part in a rehearsed, but apparently spontaneous, dance event for five minutes on Birley Street, Blackpool. Shoppers look on.

6. Birley Street in pictures

Around 60 dancers took part in a rehearsed, but apparently spontaneous, dance event for five minutes on Birley Street, Blackpool. Shoppers look on.

