25 mind-blowing exclusive retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1969 and 1970

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Dec 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 10:10 BST

What a time to be alive - the 60s and early 70s.

It was a time of massive change and for us in Blackpool, it was the height of the holiday boom, when the tourists flocked in their millions for a taste of the seaside.

These cracking pictures encompass two years through street scenes, football, TV in town, Miss UK - and lots more.

In case you missed them: Blackpool at the turn of the 20th Century

Blackpool Dickson Road and Talbot Road

Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

Fairyland on Central Promenade

1. Blackpool 1969-1970

Fairyland on Central Promenade | National World

Photo Sales
Jimmy Armfield at his typewriter after Blackpool won promotion in 1970

2. Blackpool 1969-1970

Jimmy Armfield at his typewriter after Blackpool won promotion in 1970 | National World

Photo Sales
Bob Stokoe on his arrival in Blackpool in 1970

3. Blackpool 1969-1970

Bob Stokoe on his arrival in Blackpool in 1970 | National World

Photo Sales
Talbot Road, Layton at the junction with Peel Avenue in 1969

4. Blackpool 1969-1970

Talbot Road, Layton at the junction with Peel Avenue in 1969 | submit

Photo Sales
Blackpool Children's Pantomime 1970 - the Wizard of Oz

5. Blackpool 1969-1970

Blackpool Children's Pantomime 1970 - the Wizard of Oz | National World

Photo Sales
Josef Locke, who was appearing for the 1969 season at the Queens Theatre, pictured here opening the new Alpic Cash and Carry in Bispham - now the site of Sainsbury's

6. Blackpool 1969-1970

Josef Locke, who was appearing for the 1969 season at the Queens Theatre, pictured here opening the new Alpic Cash and Carry in Bispham - now the site of Sainsbury's | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.