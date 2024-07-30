It was a time of massive change and for us in Blackpool, it was the height of the holiday boom, when the tourists flocked in their millions for a taste of the seaside.
These cracking pictures encompass two years through street scenes, football, TV in town, Miss UK - and lots more.
1. Blackpool 1969-1970
Fairyland on Central Promenade | National World
2. Blackpool 1969-1970
Jimmy Armfield at his typewriter after Blackpool won promotion in 1970 | National World
3. Blackpool 1969-1970
Bob Stokoe on his arrival in Blackpool in 1970 | National World
4. Blackpool 1969-1970
Talbot Road, Layton at the junction with Peel Avenue in 1969 | submit
5. Blackpool 1969-1970
Blackpool Children's Pantomime 1970 - the Wizard of Oz | National World
6. Blackpool 1969-1970
Josef Locke, who was appearing for the 1969 season at the Queens Theatre, pictured here opening the new Alpic Cash and Carry in Bispham - now the site of Sainsbury's | National World
