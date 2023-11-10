35 nostalgic photos of Talbot Road and Dickson Road in Blackpool including street scenes, shops, fires and old pubs
Two main thoroughfares are depicted in these great old photos.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Dickson Road and Talbot Road meet in the centre of town and are among the oldest streets in our town. Dickson Road which backs on to some of Blackpool’s biggest hotels is a community in itself with shops, businesses and guest houses along the length of the road to Gynn Square. And Talbot Road which is undergoing yet another transformation was one of the town’s very first streets. It’s home to the train station, town centre pubs, clubs and shops and cuts through to the more residential side near Layton. These brilliant pictures take us on a journey from the early 1900s to the noughties.
In case you missed them: 41 evocative Blackpool pictures from the 1970s and 1980s including street scenes, football trouble and nightclubs
19 of Blackpool's oldest businesses still operating today from Roberts Oyster Rooms to Yorkshire Fisheries
Love Nostalgia? Have a look at our dedicated Facebook Page Blackpool Gazette Retro
1 / 6