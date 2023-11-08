News you can trust since 1873
19 of Blackpool's oldest businesses still operating today from Roberts Oyster Rooms to Yorkshire Fisheries

From timber merchants and stationers to guest houses and chippies, Blackpool is proud of its independent shops and companies.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:56 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 13:56 GMT

Many of them are family-run and have been open for decades, some right back to the 1800s

Here are 19 of Blackpool’s oldest businesses still going strong. If you know of others, please let us know so we can update the list. Email us at [email protected]

Roberts Oyster Rooms on the promenade has been selling shellfiesh since 1831 - it's almost as old as Blackpool itself.

1. Roberts Oyster Rooms

Roberts Oyster Rooms on the promenade has been selling shellfiesh since 1831 - it's almost as old as Blackpool itself. Photo: UGC

Brookes Collectables in Waterloo Road has operated by the same family since 1949. It's a hidden gem selling a variety of goods including die-cast models

2. Brooks Collectables

Brookes Collectables in Waterloo Road has operated by the same family since 1949. It's a hidden gem selling a variety of goods including die-cast models Photo: Google

The Saddle on Whitegate Drive dates back to 1770 and is Blackpool's oldest continuously running pub

3. The Saddle

The Saddle on Whitegate Drive dates back to 1770 and is Blackpool's oldest continuously running pub Photo: Submit

Founded in 1896, Chadwicks is a timber merchant and ironmongers . It has been located at its Mowbray Drive premises since 1956

4. Chadwicks

Founded in 1896, Chadwicks is a timber merchant and ironmongers . It has been located at its Mowbray Drive premises since 1956 Photo: Google

Notarianni's ice cream first set up shop in Central Drive and were doing so well that they decided to open up a second parlour on Waterloo Road in 1937. It is strill going strong and is run by the same family

5. Notarianni's ice-cream

Notarianni's ice cream first set up shop in Central Drive and were doing so well that they decided to open up a second parlour on Waterloo Road in 1937. It is strill going strong and is run by the same family Photo: Google

Chartered accountants John Potter Harrison has been in business for more than a century. It has offices in Lytham and Blackpool (pictured)

6. John Potter Harrison

Chartered accountants John Potter Harrison has been in business for more than a century. It has offices in Lytham and Blackpool (pictured) Photo: Google

