37 nostalgic pictures of Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road in Blackpool including shops, old pubs and schools
Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road go hand in hand, north to south slicing through Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT
They are micro communities with their own shops, businesses and schools and life on both streets goes back more than a century. It is where Blackpool Victoria Hospital originated, it’s home to the town’s oldest pub and it’s where one of Blackpool's most popular schools was torched 20 years ago. These evocative pictures take us on a journey through the years from the 1800s to noughties.
