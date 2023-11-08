News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

37 nostalgic pictures of Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road in Blackpool including shops, old pubs and schools

Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road go hand in hand, north to south slicing through Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT

They are micro communities with their own shops, businesses and schools and life on both streets goes back more than a century. It is where Blackpool Victoria Hospital originated, it’s home to the town’s oldest pub and it’s where one of Blackpool's most popular schools was torched 20 years ago. These evocative pictures take us on a journey through the years from the 1800s to noughties.

In case you missed them: 16 scenes to evoke memories of a very different Blackpool seafront in the 1990s

16 scenes from chemical giant ICI in Thornton including the industrial plants and the local workers from Blackpool and Fleetwood

21 nostalgic pictures of Bank Hey Street in Blackpool from the early days to 1970s pedestrianisation

Devonshire Square from Whitegate Drive, 1920s

1. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

Devonshire Square from Whitegate Drive, 1920s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Belle Vue, Whitegate Drive, when Robbie Williams recorded a video

2. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

The Belle Vue, Whitegate Drive, when Robbie Williams recorded a video Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Whitegate Drive in the early 1940s

3. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

Whitegate Drive in the early 1940s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Dinners Ready, 2004

4. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

Dinners Ready, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Whitegate Motors owner Mark Pearson-Lee in 2005

5. Whitegate Drive and Devonshire Road

Whitegate Motors owner Mark Pearson-Lee in 2005 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Devonshire Road improvements 1930s

6. Whitgate Drive and Devonshire Road

Devonshire Road improvements 1930s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolICIThorntonFleetwood