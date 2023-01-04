News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

16 scenes to evoke memories of a very different Blackpool seafront in the 1990s

Our photographers captured some great moments on camera in the 1990s.

By Claire Lark
1 hour ago

This clutch of pictures, which date back to the era of 1991-1996, focus on the seafront and Talbot Square area.

They were probably taken to accompany advertising features, change of use of buildings or general news stories from back in the day. But now, they provide a unique and precious window into the past and remind us of what the Golden Mile looked like during those times. Some places are still there, others have gone but they are generally quite different to how they are today. Most of these images haven’t been published since they were first seen in The Gazette – there are some great memories.

In case you missed them: 13 pictures of the iconic welcome to Blackpool arches and how they have changed through the decades

Blackpool North Pier: 23 rarely seen photos of the resort's oldest pier through the memorable decades of the 80s and 90s

16 buildings in Blackpool which embraced the Art Deco style including some lost and forgotten

1. Blackpool 1990s

These typical Blackpool scenes cast back to the 1990s

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool 1990s

A typical Golden Mile kiosk in July 1995. Wish prices were still the same...

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool 1990s

Kelly's Bar is central to this picture. Next to it, to the right, is a building which has been home to several nightclubs, including Jenks. And the familiar facade of the orange and white style cafe to the left. This was June 1991

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool 1990s

Carousel Amusements in April 1994

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5