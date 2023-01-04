16 scenes to evoke memories of a very different Blackpool seafront in the 1990s
Our photographers captured some great moments on camera in the 1990s.
By Claire Lark
1 hour ago
This clutch of pictures, which date back to the era of 1991-1996, focus on the seafront and Talbot Square area.
They were probably taken to accompany advertising features, change of use of buildings or general news stories from back in the day. But now, they provide a unique and precious window into the past and remind us of what the Golden Mile looked like during those times. Some places are still there, others have gone but they are generally quite different to how they are today. Most of these images haven’t been published since they were first seen in The Gazette – there are some great memories.
In case you missed them: 13 pictures of the iconic welcome to Blackpool arches and how they have changed through the decades
Blackpool North Pier: 23 rarely seen photos of the resort's oldest pier through the memorable decades of the 80s and 90s
Page 1 of 5