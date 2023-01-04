News you can trust since 1873
13 pictures of the iconic welcome to Blackpool arches and how they have changed through the decades

For tourists, driving under the welcome to Blackpool arch at Starr Gate is almost as memorable as spotting Blackpool Tower from the motorway.

By Claire Lark
17 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:33am

There have been a few different examples of arches through the years, including one outside Blackpool Pleasure Beach which was eventually dismantled for safety reasons in the 80s. But it’s the one at Starr Gate which evokes memories. These photos celebrate the iconic structures which are the gateway to Blackpool where everyone is ‘Always Welcome’

1. Always Welcome

This was how the Welcome Arch looked in 1991

Photo: National World

2. Blackpool's Welcome Arch

The Welcome Arch gets Blackpool's 1965 Illuminations off to a glowing start

Photo: National World

3. Always Welcome

This was Blackpool Pleasure Beach's own welcome sign in 1982

Photo: National World

4. Always Welcome

This is a very early photo of the welcome arch. Difficult to date it - 1930s maybe?

Photo: National World

