16 buildings in Blackpool which embraced the Art Deco style including some lost and forgotten

While those with their heads in the clouds dreamt of skyscraper hotels along Blackpool’s sea front, the town’s leading architects kept their feet firmly on the ground as they entered the 1930s and continued to design in the neo-classical Art Deco style.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

Their favourite material was glazed terracotta and if towns can be characterised by the stone used in their buildings, by the end of the decade Blackpool was the country’s faience city.

These architects were soon to embrace the novel style we now call Art Deco. They were Leonard Thompson, John Christopher Derham, Charles Mackeith, John Charles Robinson and Halstead Best. Have a look at these photos which show classic building examples of this particular 1930's style in Blackpool. This is by no means exhaustive and there are other great examples, some which you can still admire whilst others are lost to history…

The Little Vic pub was a great Art Deco example

The Information Bureau on Blackpool Promenade in 1934 was a fine example of art deco style

Bispham tram station

The Savoy Cafe in the 1930s

