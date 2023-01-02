Their favourite material was glazed terracotta and if towns can be characterised by the stone used in their buildings, by the end of the decade Blackpool was the country’s faience city.

These architects were soon to embrace the novel style we now call Art Deco. They were Leonard Thompson, John Christopher Derham, Charles Mackeith, John Charles Robinson and Halstead Best. Have a look at these photos which show classic building examples of this particular 1930's style in Blackpool. This is by no means exhaustive and there are other great examples, some which you can still admire whilst others are lost to history…