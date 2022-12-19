News you can trust since 1873
11 scenes of a wrecked Blackpool North Shore Boating Pool when it fell into disrepair in the 1980s

North Shore Boating Pool was a magnet for tourism in its heyday.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

Built in 1921, it was supposed to have been an open air baths but was instead turned into a leisure pool with motorboats, canoes, deckchairs and refreshments. It was a success until the 1970s but these photos show, sadly, how desperate it had become in the 1980s when it had been left abandoned. By 1983 it was a dumping ground for old cars, twisted metal, the remaining boats and even industrial machinery. A year later it was part of a multi-milliion pound redevelopment of the area and the pool was eventually cleared up for the summer season of the 1986. It didn’t last though and became obsolete until the area was filled in for a go-karting run.

1. North Shore Boating Pool

By 1983, the boating pool was derelict with abandoned cars, twisted metal and debris. It was a sad sight

Photo: library

2. North Shore Boating Pool

A shadow of it's former glory. Advertising hot and cold snacks and ice-cream provides a glimpse into it's past

Photo: library

3. North Shore Boating Pool

Such a mess - plant machinery had somehow ended up in there, old tyres and vehicles...

Photo: library

4. North Shore Boating Pool

This was in April 1983 and the boating pool had been described by local hoteliers as 'intolerable'. No wonder.

Photo: library

