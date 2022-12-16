News you can trust since 1873
40 scenes of festive revellers at Blackpool nightclubs and events in the 90s and 00s - including Mad Friday nights out

If there’s one thing Blackpool knows how to do, it’s party – especially at Christmas

By Claire Lark
31 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 4:12pm

These fabulously festive pictures tap into the archives right back to 1996 and show people having the time of their lives in clubs, at work parties and the Christmas Tree Ball at Blackpool Tower. They hadn’t coined the phrase Mad Friday back then but the dates of the photos show that many were taken on that final Friday before Christmas Eve, traditionally the most favoured night for a Christmas do. You are bound to know someone…

1. Partying at Christmas

Nicola Elliott, Phil Baugh, Vicky Warburton, Jon Phillips, Nikkie Rossie, Caroline Warburton and David Bergman

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Partying at Christmas

Lionel Vinyl all dressed for Christmas at Heaven and Hell nightclub

Photo: submit

3. Partying at Christmas

Dancing the night away in 1997 - Gemma Brown, Joanne Hunt and Michelle Lam

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Partying at Christmas

Young revellers at the Christmas Tree Ball in 1996

Photo: Bill Johnson

