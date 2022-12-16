40 scenes of festive revellers at Blackpool nightclubs and events in the 90s and 00s - including Mad Friday nights out
If there’s one thing Blackpool knows how to do, it’s party – especially at Christmas
By Claire Lark
31 minutes ago
Updated
16th Dec 2022, 4:12pm
These fabulously festive pictures tap into the archives right back to 1996 and show people having the time of their lives in clubs, at work parties and the Christmas Tree Ball at Blackpool Tower. They hadn’t coined the phrase Mad Friday back then but the dates of the photos show that many were taken on that final Friday before Christmas Eve, traditionally the most favoured night for a Christmas do. You are bound to know someone…
