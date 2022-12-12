15 incredible images captured in Blackpool during the big freeze of 1981 - when schools closed and people walked to work
It was one of the coldest winters on record and Blackpool, like the rest of the country, ground to a halt under heavy snowfall.
By Claire Lark
10 minutes ago
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 10:36am
It was December and January of 1981 and 82 and the white stuff just kept on falling. The severe cold began in early December and lasted until late January in 1982. These photos from our archives remember how Blackpool responded, how people were forced to walk to work, how schools fared whilst capturing the sheer volume of snow which is relatively unusual in these parts.
In case you missed them: 19 fascinating scenes of Blackpool buried in snow when the coldest winters gripped in decades past
27 unique scenes take you down Church Street in the heart of Blackpool town centre through the decades
30 heart-warming scenes which bring back the magic of Christmas Nativity plays in Blackpool schools during the 90s and 00s
Page 1 of 4