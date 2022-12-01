30 heart-warming scenes which bring back the magic of Christmas Nativity plays in Blackpool schools during the 90s and 00s
There’s nothing more magical than seeing children perform their Christmas Nativity plays at school.
By Claire Lark
4 hours ago
They stir the emotions as proud parents watch through teary eyes as their little ones give their absolute best on stage in the school hall. And for the children in these scenes who were at Blackpool schools in the 1990s and 2000s, they will bring back some cherished memories.
