News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Junior pupils from Claremont Primary School, 1997
Junior pupils from Claremont Primary School, 1997

30 heart-warming scenes which bring back the magic of Christmas Nativity plays in Blackpool schools during the 90s and 00s

There’s nothing more magical than seeing children perform their Christmas Nativity plays at school.

By Claire Lark
4 hours ago

They stir the emotions as proud parents watch through teary eyes as their little ones give their absolute best on stage in the school hall. And for the children in these scenes who were at Blackpool schools in the 1990s and 2000s, they will bring back some cherished memories.

In case you missed them: 29 treasured photos of teachers who taught a generation of primary school kids in the heart of Blackpool in the 90s and 00s

27 pictures of Blackpool pools where we learned to swim - including Lido, Moor Park, Derby Baths, Fleetwood and St Annes

36 memorable pictures of Blackpool teachers who taught in our high schools in the 90s and 00s

1. Nativity Memories

Stanley Infants School in Blackpool, 1996

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

2. Nativity Memories

Marton CP School, 1996

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

3. Nativity Memories

Ashcroft Day Nursery, 2002. The children are adorably singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Nativity Memories

Waterloo Primary School Nativity, 1996

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
BlackpoolFleetwoodSt AnnesLido