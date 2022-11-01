36 memorable pictures of Blackpool teachers who taught in our high schools in the 90s and 00s
It was back to school this week and for a generation it’s back to the schools of the 90s and 00s through some fabulous pictures.
By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of the teachers who taught in Blackpool high schools during a memorable era. We were still in the days of blackboards although technology was moving on. Changes were afoot but there was always one constant in the classroom and that was the incredible work of the teachers who steered a generation through high school. There’ll be plenty of faces you’ll recognise including old classmates.
In case you missed them: 40 memorable pictures of Blackpool headteachers who steered our schools in the 90s and 00s - on World Teachers' Day
32 captured moments will have a generation reminiscing over their days Blackpool Greenlands High School for Girls
Page 1 of 9