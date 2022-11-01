News you can trust since 1873
Beacon Hill teachers who were all FA coaches - Headteacher Mike Wilmore, Jim Dickson, Russell Smallwood and Dave Barnes, 2000
Beacon Hill teachers who were all FA coaches - Headteacher Mike Wilmore, Jim Dickson, Russell Smallwood and Dave Barnes, 2000

36 memorable pictures of Blackpool teachers who taught in our high schools in the 90s and 00s

It was back to school this week and for a generation it’s back to the schools of the 90s and 00s through some fabulous pictures.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of the teachers who taught in Blackpool high schools during a memorable era. We were still in the days of blackboards although technology was moving on. Changes were afoot but there was always one constant in the classroom and that was the incredible work of the teachers who steered a generation through high school. There’ll be plenty of faces you’ll recognise including old classmates.

1. Teacher memories

Teachers at Montgomery School in Bispham dressed as the Spice Girls, 1997 Pic L-R: Shirley Gaskell (ginger spice), Vanessa Osman (sporty), Karen Dryden (baby), Jo Miller (scary), and Clare Brownhill (posh).

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Teacher memories

Bispham High School teachers Louise Gilbert and Tammy Gidman were collecting old school uniforms to send to Romania after they spent the summer there working with the charity Musika. Also pictured are Joe Wood (11) and Emma Kenyon (13)

Photo: Dawn Castle

3. Teacher memories

English teacher Serena Molloy and head David Tansey man the barbecue at Beacon Hill High School's first anniversary celebration, 2000

Photo: Mike Foster

4. Teacher memories

Eddie Graves teaches a class at Lytham St Annes High School in 2002

Photo: Toby Williams

Blackpool
