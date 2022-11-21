29 scenes which perfectly capture a decade of memories at Blackpool Palatine High School for those in their 20s and 30s
These photos cast back to the noughties and revisit life at one of Blackpool’s largest high schools.
By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago
The pupils in these photos will be in their 20s and 30s now and look back at all the fun times, exciting events, sporting achievements and plans for a new swimming pool at Palatine High School. Were you there during those years?
