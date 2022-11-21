News you can trust since 1873
Chris Wilson, Deborah Campbell, Chelsea Fearon, Lucy Casserton, Adila Butt and Adrian Taylor of Palatine High School receive their environmental award from Chairman of Blackpool Civic Trust, Tom Lowe in 2002
29 scenes which perfectly capture a decade of memories at Blackpool Palatine High School for those in their 20s and 30s

These photos cast back to the noughties and revisit life at one of Blackpool’s largest high schools.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

The pupils in these photos will be in their 20s and 30s now and look back at all the fun times, exciting events, sporting achievements and plans for a new swimming pool at Palatine High School. Were you there during those years?

1. Palatine High memories - 00s

The Palatine High team who took part in Blackpool and District Schools under 16 cup final, 2002

2. Palatine High memories - 00s

Palatine High School launch of Key Stage 3 Fire Smart campaign. Community Fire Safety Officer Karen Friday shows a video of the rapid development of a front room fire, to pupils Harrison Briggs and Emma Allen, 2006

3. Palatine High memories - 00s

Year 9 Rounders Team in 2007. Back L-R Georgia Ayres, Jessica Ormerwood, Hannah Bibb, Rhiannon Davies, Shanice Ashman and Bethany Corry. Front L-R Chelsea Riley, Keri Swarbrick, Karis Winstanley and Nicole Pochodaj

4. Palatine High memories - 00s

Gifted and talented pupils at Palatine High School Jack McCafferty, Gemma Bend and Devon Fosberry, 2006

