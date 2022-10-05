40 memorable pictures of Blackpool headteachers who steered our schools in the 90s and 00s - on World Teachers' Day
It’s World Teachers’ Day and what better way to celebrate the incredible work of our teachers across the Fylde Coast than to rewind and remember those from back in the day.
By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:45 pm
They go way back to the 1990s and early 00s and focus on the headteachers – the ones who navigated curriculums and gave the leadership necessary for Blackpool kids to thrive. They are a mixture of high schools and primary schools and you are bound to remember them.
In case you missed them: 34 memorable scenes which will have you reminiscing if you went to Lytham St Annes High School in the 1990s
27 pictures from Montgomery High School which will have you reminiscing if you went there in the 90s
15 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to Blackpool Collegiate High School in the 90s
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 10