Devonshire Junior School headteacher Neil Hodgkins celebrates a glowing OFSTED report with Nicola Kelly, Mark Nicholson, Carla Chilton and Carl Dutton

40 memorable pictures of Blackpool headteachers who steered our schools in the 90s and 00s - on World Teachers' Day

It’s World Teachers’ Day and what better way to celebrate the incredible work of our teachers across the Fylde Coast than to rewind and remember those from back in the day.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:45 pm

They go way back to the 1990s and early 00s and focus on the headteachers – the ones who navigated curriculums and gave the leadership necessary for Blackpool kids to thrive. They are a mixture of high schools and primary schools and you are bound to remember them.

1. Blackpool's headteachers

Graham Nelmes - headteacher of Palatine High School in 1996

2. Blackpool's headteachers

Hodgson High School headteacher John Bowers, 1997

3. Blackpool's headteachers

Headteacher of Elmslie Girls School Elizabeth Smithies, 1996

4. Blackpool's headteachers

Roddy McCowan was headteacher of Baines School, 2000

