Lionel Vinyl joined in at the presentation of Glow Power armbands at Grange Park Junior School in 1999. With Lionel are, from left: Barry Wenman who was sevent, Andrea Cowen (9), Leanne Bottomley (9), Jackie Wild from Moorland Motors) and Road Safety Officer Carol Bracegirdle
Lionel Vinyl joined in at the presentation of Glow Power armbands at Grange Park Junior School in 1999. With Lionel are, from left: Barry Wenman who was sevent, Andrea Cowen (9), Leanne Bottomley (9), Jackie Wild from Moorland Motors) and Road Safety Officer Carol Bracegirdle

29 memorable photos which show a generation of kids at primary schools in the heart of Blackpool during the 1990s

Those long ago days at primary school have always been captured on film by our photographers and these photo remember school days from the 1990s.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:53 pm

It seems like yesterday but let’s face it – the decade was actually 30 years ago! That means many of these children will have families of their own – perhaps even attending the same schools. There are some cute pictures there and they cover many of the town’s schools. Maybe you will be able to spot yourself…

In case you missed them: 11 pictures remembering 1990s kids from Blackpool schools and their entries in the Young Seasiders

29 scenes around Blackpool's Houndshill centre which might make you miss the shops we once loved

25 rare scenes which will stir childhood memories of days at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. 1990s Blackpool schools

Children from Waterloo Primary school with instruments bought with money raised by the Queendeans association. Pictured left to right are Ryan Partington, Natalie Bevan, Mark Podesta and Sarah Grime

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

2. 1990s Blackpool schools

Denise Harris painted murals on the playground walls at Devonshire Infant School in 1999. Pictured with her son Eric Mathjer, who was 4, and his classmates

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

3. 1990s Blackpool schools

Somerfield Stores checkout supervisor Carol Hannigan was joined by children from Revoe School and Park School to raise money for Children In Need in 1999

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

4. 1990s Blackpool schools

In this picture from 1999, Grange Park School pupils were saddened at vandalism at their school. Pictured front are Martin Ireland who was 6, Ellie Turrel (6) Katie Greatorex (7) and Kyle O'Sullivan (6). Back - Casey Jefferson (7), Chelsea Jefferson (9)

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
BlackpoolLancashireBlackpool Pleasure BeachFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 7