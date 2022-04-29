It seems like yesterday but let’s face it – the decade was actually 30 years ago! That means many of these children will have families of their own – perhaps even attending the same schools. There are some cute pictures there and they cover many of the town’s schools. Maybe you will be able to spot yourself…
Children from Waterloo Primary school with instruments bought with money raised by the Queendeans association. Pictured left to right are Ryan Partington, Natalie Bevan, Mark Podesta and Sarah Grime
Denise Harris painted murals on the playground walls at Devonshire Infant School in 1999. Pictured with her son Eric Mathjer, who was 4, and his classmates
Somerfield Stores checkout supervisor Carol Hannigan was joined by children from Revoe School and Park School to raise money for Children In Need in 1999
In this picture from 1999, Grange Park School pupils were saddened at vandalism at their school. Pictured front are Martin Ireland who was 6, Ellie Turrel (6) Katie Greatorex (7) and Kyle O'Sullivan (6). Back - Casey Jefferson (7), Chelsea Jefferson (9)
