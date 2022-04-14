They are all from that era and show different elements of school life including athletics, drama and life in the classrooms. The school changed to South Shore Academy in 2006 but for those in these photos it will always be Palatine. Are you pictured, or can you spot your classmates?
In case you missed them:
1. Palatine High 90s
Pupils performed Heartbreak Hotel in 1997. Aaron Bowkett is pictured with Emma Walker , Victoria Griffiths (seated), Nicola Neild and Carla Chadwick.
Photo: Bill Johnson
2. Palatine High 90s
Blackpool Secondary Schools Athletic Association annual championship, held at Stanley Park Arena, 1997. Charmaine Reid (14) of Palatine High School - winning the U16 girls 100m
Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Palatine High 90s
The Lynx helicopter lands at Palatine High School, Blackpool, 1999
Photo: John Atkinson
4. Palatine High 90s
Two pupils from a team at the school won highly commended at the Times Educational Supplement Newspaper day. Pictured with their successful newspaper "The Illuminator", are Susan Gallon and Stephen Chapman.
Photo: Bill Johnson