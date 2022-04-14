Filling of a new pond at Palatine High School, 1998. Eleven-year old Juan Montero mans the hose, helped by a team from South Shore Fire Station and fellow pupils
18 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to Palatine High School in the 90s

These picture memories will have everyone talking and remembering their school days at one of Blackpool’s largest secondary schools.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:45 pm

They are all from that era and show different elements of school life including athletics, drama and life in the classrooms. The school changed to South Shore Academy in 2006 but for those in these photos it will always be Palatine. Are you pictured, or can you spot your classmates?

1. Palatine High 90s

Pupils performed Heartbreak Hotel in 1997. Aaron Bowkett is pictured with Emma Walker , Victoria Griffiths (seated), Nicola Neild and Carla Chadwick.

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Palatine High 90s

Blackpool Secondary Schools Athletic Association annual championship, held at Stanley Park Arena, 1997. Charmaine Reid (14) of Palatine High School - winning the U16 girls 100m

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Palatine High 90s

The Lynx helicopter lands at Palatine High School, Blackpool, 1999

Photo: John Atkinson

4. Palatine High 90s

Two pupils from a team at the school won highly commended at the Times Educational Supplement Newspaper day. Pictured with their successful newspaper "The Illuminator", are Susan Gallon and Stephen Chapman.

Photo: Bill Johnson

