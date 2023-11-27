33 nostalgic scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1950
These incredible pictures round-up Blackpool in a golden age.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
It was 1950 and our town was thriving as a premier holiday resort. The stars were in town for summer seasons, holidaymakers packed the seafront, new schools were built and school children watched TV for the first time.
Lots of street scenes and people pictures included in a gallery of memories.
