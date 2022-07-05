Lewis's was one of the most iconic Blackpool landmarks
Lewis's was one of the most iconic Blackpool landmarks

12 iconic images of Blackpool's most memorable landmarks which have been lost forever

Landmarks stick in the mind – even when they’re long gone and replaced by something else.

And the ones pictured here are no different. Most have been completely demolished and replaced but there are a couple which remain, although unrecognisable to how they were originally.

Lewis’s – we’ll never forget that. It was such a prime seafront spot and the facade was unmistakable. The ABC cinema, Devonshire Road Hospital, boating pool – they are all memorable places.

1. Lost Landmarks

Devonshire Road Hospital opened in 1891 and was situated on a prominent site on the corner of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road. It was later named Devonshire Road Infectious Diseases Hospital and was eventually demolished in 2007

2. Lost Landmarks

The ABC Cinema which was eventually replaced by The Syndicate Nightclub. The site was demolished in 2015 and is now a car park

3. Lost Landmarks

Blackpool North Railway Station, Dickson Road Entrance, 1960

4. Lost Landmarks

This was Devonshire Road School in the 1950's. It was pulled down 14 years ago after a fire and a new, modern school was rebuilt

