12 photo treasures to remind you how Blackpool town centre looked and changes made through three decades

These photos are from the 70s through to the 90s and are general street scenes from the centre of Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:04 pm

Abingdon Street Barbecue in its earlier days, good old Woolworths and a few from the redevelopment of Victoria Street show how things were beginning to change. There’s also a memory for any bride to be searching for the perfect dress in the 1990s.

1. Town centre views

We think these members of staff were at Blackpool's main town centre Woolworths in 1984 - can you remember this?

2. Town centre views

The Wedding Shoppe in Church Street - every 1990s bride-to-be would have paid this place a visit

3. Town centre views

The famous Abingdon Barbecue, as well as Extacy clothing store and Barnardos. This was possibly late1980s

4. Town centre views

Boots and Beavebrooks the Jewellers here as the road is ripped up in Victoria Street, 1979

