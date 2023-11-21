33 nostalgic scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1940
The year was 1940 and war had broke out.
Arnold School fields were being used for army training, evacuees were welcomed to the safety of the seaside and Blackpool experienced one of its heaviest snowfalls on record. These pictures go back more than 80 years and provide a glimpse into our resort’s past including street scenes, shops and public transport.
