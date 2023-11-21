News you can trust since 1873
33 nostalgic scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1940

The year was 1940 and war had broke out.
Arnold School fields were being used for army training, evacuees were welcomed to the safety of the seaside and Blackpool experienced one of its heaviest snowfalls on record. These pictures go back more than 80 years and provide a glimpse into our resort’s past including street scenes, shops and public transport.

One of Blackpool's most famous meeting places got a new frontage in 1940. The venue, in Talbot Square, is now (1999) the home of Trilogy

1. Blackpool, 1940

One of Blackpool's most famous meeting places got a new frontage in 1940. The venue, in Talbot Square, is now (1999) the home of Trilogy Photo: submit

Heavy snow in January 1940 - drifts on Poulton Road

2. Blackpool, 1940

Heavy snow in January 1940 - drifts on Poulton Road Photo: staff

Blackpool Home Guard training on the beach, October 1940

3. Blackpool, 1940

Blackpool Home Guard training on the beach, October 1940 Photo: library

Blackpool Home Guard rescue squad

4. Blackpool, 1940

Blackpool Home Guard rescue squad Photo: library

The Pensions Department of the Ministry of Health adapt to their luxurious new offices in the solarium of a Blackpool hotel, 5th January 1940. The entire ministry has been relocated during World War II

5. Blackpool, 1940

The Pensions Department of the Ministry of Health adapt to their luxurious new offices in the solarium of a Blackpool hotel, 5th January 1940. The entire ministry has been relocated during World War II Photo: Fox Photos

A little evacuee from the East End of London plays on the sands at Blackpool in Lancashire

6. Blackpool, 1940

A little evacuee from the East End of London plays on the sands at Blackpool in Lancashire Photo: Fox Photos

