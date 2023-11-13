News you can trust since 1873
25 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool in 1960 including pubs, old shops and cinemas

These fabulous pictures round-up Blackpool in 1960.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:16 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 10:17 GMT

More than 60 years ago, these retro photos remember elephants from the Tower Circus being exercised on the prom, ice skating on Blackpool FC’s pitch, inside the Saddle Inn and repairing the top of the tower.

A congested Blackpool seafront 1960

1. Blackpool, 1960

A congested Blackpool seafront 1960 Photo: submit

Traffic along the Illuminations on Blackpool Promenade in September 1960 was, according to Publicity Director Harry Porter, "the busiest lights weekend we have ever known"

2. Blackpool, 1960

Traffic along the Illuminations on Blackpool Promenade in September 1960 was, according to Publicity Director Harry Porter, "the busiest lights weekend we have ever known" Photo: staff

The Odeon Cinema, The Crescent, Cleveleys, in 1960, shortly after it was announced that it would be sold

3. Blackpool, 1960

The Odeon Cinema, The Crescent, Cleveleys, in 1960, shortly after it was announced that it would be sold Photo: staff

Christ Church Vicarage, Queen Street, Blackpool was demolished in 1960 the site, next to the Grundy Art Gallery

4. Blackpool, 1960

Christ Church Vicarage, Queen Street, Blackpool was demolished in 1960 the site, next to the Grundy Art Gallery Photo: staff

Blackpool RNLI crew with the lifeboat Sarah Ann Austin ready for their practice run to rescue a "ditched airman" in conjunction with a Royal Navy helicopter

5. Blackpool, 1960

Blackpool RNLI crew with the lifeboat Sarah Ann Austin ready for their practice run to rescue a "ditched airman" in conjunction with a Royal Navy helicopter Photo: staff

This 60 feet deep shaft in Reads Avenue, Blackpool was part of the main drainage scheme tunnelling operation to reduce flooding in Mere Road, Collingwood Avenue, and Queen Victoria Road in 1960

6. Blackpool, 1960

This 60 feet deep shaft in Reads Avenue, Blackpool was part of the main drainage scheme tunnelling operation to reduce flooding in Mere Road, Collingwood Avenue, and Queen Victoria Road in 1960 Photo: staff

