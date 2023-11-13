25 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool in 1960 including pubs, old shops and cinemas
These fabulous pictures round-up Blackpool in 1960.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:16 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 10:17 GMT
More than 60 years ago, these retro photos remember elephants from the Tower Circus being exercised on the prom, ice skating on Blackpool FC’s pitch, inside the Saddle Inn and repairing the top of the tower.
