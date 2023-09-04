This throwback to 1974 reminds us of how our resort was shaping up in an era which is now clocking on 50 years ago.
The Doctor Who Exhibition was pulling in the tourists, there was a pier fire and Blackpool was ready for a new age of arcade entertainment.
1. Blackpool, 1974
10 Giant Spiders stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974 Photo: National World
2. Blackpool, 1974
Irish crooner Val Doonican wades ashore on Blackpool Beach in 1974 Photo: submit
3. Blackpool, 1974
In 1974 Central Station (seen here) and the Palatine Hotel (on the right) came down to make way for Coral Island which opened in 1978 Photo: submit
4. Blackpool, 1974
The Fleetwood Open Air Pool was opened in 1925 and replaced in 1974 by the present indoor pool on the same site Photo: submit
5. Blackpool, 1974
Teenagers live it up at a disco in st annes in 1974 Photo: Submit
6. Blackpool, 1974
At the height of the St Annes Pier fire in 1974 Photo: submit
7. Blackpool, 1974
The Edith Centre, Marks and Spencer Store, junction of Bank Hey Street and Albert Road Photo: National World
8. Blackpool, 1974
Billboard advertising for Coral Island in 1974 Photo: Submit