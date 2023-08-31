These photos stir feelings of pure nostalgia and go right back in time to lost eras in Blackpool and elsewhere on the Fylde Coast.
Many were captured using Glass Plates Photography and stored in The Gazette archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history.
1. Through the Years
Coronation Street pictured on the first day of the two day 'Tradesmen's Holiday' in May 1955. Traditionally a time when local tradesmen took time off before the beginning of the Blackpool summer season. Photo: staff
2. Through the Years
View of Princess Street, South Shore, showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios Photo: staff
3. Through the Years
Locals and visitors enjoying a spell of sunshine on the Promenade close to Church Street, Blackpool in 1959. Landmarks in the backgrund include The Clifton Hotel, Robert's Oyster Rooms The Savoy Cafe complex and Burtons menswear shop Photo: staff
4. Through the Years
The Gazette reported in 1955 that 16 widows lived in the 29 houses in Westbank Avenue, Marton, pictured above Photo: staff
5. Through the Years
New sheds go up at Blackpool FC - what year would it have been? Photo: National World
6. Through the Years
Crowded Blackpool beach in the 1960s Photo: Staff
7. Through the Years
North Shore Boating Pool enjoying brisk business in this view from the 1950s Photo: Historical
8. Through the Years
A view along Central Promenade towards Blackpool Tower during the Illuminations of 1949 Photo: Archive