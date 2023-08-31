News you can trust since 1873
23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

These photos stir feelings of pure nostalgia and go right back in time to lost eras in Blackpool and elsewhere on the Fylde Coast.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Feb 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 14:04 BST

Many were captured using Glass Plates Photography and stored in The Gazette archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history.

Coronation Street pictured on the first day of the two day 'Tradesmen's Holiday' in May 1955. Traditionally a time when local tradesmen took time off before the beginning of the Blackpool summer season.

1. Through the Years

Coronation Street pictured on the first day of the two day 'Tradesmen's Holiday' in May 1955. Traditionally a time when local tradesmen took time off before the beginning of the Blackpool summer season. Photo: staff

View of Princess Street, South Shore, showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios

2. Through the Years

View of Princess Street, South Shore, showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios Photo: staff

Locals and visitors enjoying a spell of sunshine on the Promenade close to Church Street, Blackpool in 1959. Landmarks in the backgrund include The Clifton Hotel, Robert's Oyster Rooms The Savoy Cafe complex and Burtons menswear shop

3. Through the Years

Locals and visitors enjoying a spell of sunshine on the Promenade close to Church Street, Blackpool in 1959. Landmarks in the backgrund include The Clifton Hotel, Robert's Oyster Rooms The Savoy Cafe complex and Burtons menswear shop Photo: staff

The Gazette reported in 1955 that 16 widows lived in the 29 houses in Westbank Avenue, Marton, pictured above

4. Through the Years

The Gazette reported in 1955 that 16 widows lived in the 29 houses in Westbank Avenue, Marton, pictured above Photo: staff

New sheds go up at Blackpool FC - what year would it have been?

5. Through the Years

New sheds go up at Blackpool FC - what year would it have been? Photo: National World

Crowded Blackpool beach in the 1960s

6. Through the Years

Crowded Blackpool beach in the 1960s Photo: Staff

North Shore Boating Pool enjoying brisk business in this view from the 1950s

7. Through the Years

North Shore Boating Pool enjoying brisk business in this view from the 1950s Photo: Historical

A view along Central Promenade towards Blackpool Tower during the Illuminations of 1949

8. Through the Years

A view along Central Promenade towards Blackpool Tower during the Illuminations of 1949 Photo: Archive

