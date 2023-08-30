These pictures span the years from the 30s to the 70s and show how of great resort once looked.
From the market where the old BHS building now stands to a great shot of Queen Street with the Cenotaph in the background, these pictures remind us how Blackpool has changed.
Church street junction of Coronation Street. The shop right of centre is Barkers and is advertising 'holiday wear' at the top of its windows. It was replaced in 1938 by Littlewoods. The white building is the Adelphi Hotel and to the right of the hotel is Taylors chemist Photo: Submit
Abingdon Street Market, December 1936 Photo: Submit
Queen Square in 1954 - cenotaph and taxi drivers shelter Photo: Submit
Church Street 1939 viewed from the Grand Theatre door looking towards the promenade. County Hotel in the distance on the left and empty shops awaiting demolition on the right Photo: Submit
Buildings being demolished at the junction of Church Street and Caunce Street, Stanley Terrace in 1934 Photo: Submit
Cottages at Layton Rakes - thought to be the likely site of the Number 2 public house at the junction of Church Street and Elizabeth Street Photo: submit
Savoy Cafe, October 1937. This was onCentral Promenade and shows the demolition of the buildings (including the Savoy Cafe ) between Church Street and West Street. Robert's Oyster Bar on the far left Photo: Submit
C&S Brewery at the corner of Talbot Road and Abattoir Road in 1965 Photo: Steve Szydlowski