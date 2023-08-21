From the greyhound racing track and Golden Mile sideshows to packed beaches, demolished streets and pubs they remind us how we lived in those long-gone days.
1. Blackpool, 1950s
Feldmans Theatre and the Stanley Buildings (left) now the site of Coral Island. People on the right are standing outside Central Station Photo: Submit
2. Blackpool 1950s
Stadium Avenue stadium / St Annes Road Stadium- construction of the greyhound stadium / Rugby Ground / Helens Close now occupies part of the site undated Blackpool historical / 1950s Photo: staff
3. Blackpool, 1950s
North Shore Boating Pool is enjoying brisk business in this view from the 1950s Photo: Historical
4. Blackpool, 1950s
This is the Golden Mile looking south from a point near the present day Coral Island, before the smaller kiosks and stalls selling rock, ice cream, jugs of tea and kiss-me-quick hats gave way to the imposing amusement arcades we see today Photo: submit
5. Blackpool, 1950s
Norma Sykes AKA Sabrina, Blackpool model and beauty queen Photo: staff
6. Blackpool, 1950s
Lytham Road shops close to the Junction with Waterloo Road ( to the right ) . The Lido was further along on the left. According to the plaque this terrace of shops was built in 1892. Seen here in the 1950s the shops include from the left Greenhalgh's ladieswear ( only partly seen), Frank Harbron grocers, J.W. Smith menswear, E.A. & M.A. Smith bakery and cafe and J.L.Dawson Cook dispensing chemist and opticians. The tram lines can be seen in the foreground, but this tram route was to close in 1961 Photo: staff
7. Blackpool, 1950s
County Hotel was on the corner of the promenade and Church Street to the right is part of the glass canopy of The Palace. Both were demolished in the 1960s to make way for Lewis's department store Photo: Submit
8. Blackpool, 1950s
Forest Gate junction with Mere Road and Whitegate Drive Photo: Submit